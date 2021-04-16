Crockett Intermediate School Starts Wildcat 365

Crockett Intermediate School has found a way to encourage students to continue in extracurricular activities offered at Paris Junior High School. Each month Art, Band, Choir, and Pre-Athletic Teachers will be choosing students in the 6th grade that have worked hard and have shown great heart for their subject. These students have put in the extra effort to become better and stronger.
Art – Za’Kynzie Cash and Zayden East
Band – Jeremiah Spoons and Katie Newberry
Choir – Brayden Savage and Crystal Sanchez
Pre-Athletics – Layne Hundley and Nevaeh Wilson
Students chosen each month will be awarded a t-shirt sponsored by Bobby Smallwood Construction, Meyer Computer Solutions, Paris Harley-Davidson, Ryan Lassiter – Edward Jones, and Wesley Meredith Painting.