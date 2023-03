Crockett Intermediate School had many superb performances in their “Crockett’s Big-Shot Talent” show. The judges had their work cut out for them.

The winners are: 1st place, Memphis Collier dancing to “Glow” by Joybird; 2nd place, Harli Cornelius solo song “Rises The Moon” by Liana Flores; 3rd place, JaKobian Burns singing to “Candy Rain.”

A very special thank you to Clara Gibbs and Arshia Khadka for their fantastic job

as the master of ceremonies.