Crockett NEHS Members Hold Toy Drive To Benefit Toys-For-Tots

Crockett National English Honor Society (NEHS) members have come together to organize a Toy Drive for their Fall Service Project. The main objective of the Toy Drive is to provide toys to children through the Toys for Tots program. NEHS members, along with the Marine Corps League Sgt Jay M. Hoskins Detachment and Marine recruiter Sgt Caleb Barker, have requested donations of board games, sporting equipment, and toys for students aged 10-17.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off the donated items at either Crockett Intermediate School or the PISD District office until December 12th. Donations will be accepted at both locations if you cannot shop, and the Marines will do the shopping for you. It is an excellent opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children in need and bring some holiday cheer to their lives.