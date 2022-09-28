Crockett Teacher Saves Choking Student With Heimlich Maneuver

When Crockett Intermediate student Cristina Montesinos began to choke during lunch, teacher Rod Rammage knew what to do. “As soon as Mr. Rammage noticed the student was choking, he called for Assistant Principal Regan Plata to radio for the nurse and immediately began performing the Heimlich maneuver,” stated Principal Brock Blassingame. “Her airway was completely blocked. She was unable to breathe or make a sound.” Due to Rammage’s decisive actions, he had her airway cleared before the nurse arrived. Blassingame expressed, “Mr. Rammage has always been a valuable member of our team, but he has never been more valuable than he was that day in the cafeteria.” Rammage said, “I saw she needed help and I just sprang into action. It was the scariest 30 seconds I have ever experienced.” Rammage will be recognized by the Paris ISD school board on October 17 for his heroic actions.