Crosstown Random Act of Kindness

In a random act of kindness, Bailey Intermediate at North Lamar ISD took coffee to Crockett Intermediate in the Paris Independent School District on Friday.

The idea came to Bailey secretary April Reams when she read a Facebook post byAshley Babb, owner of Paris Glam, challenging people in the community to spread kindness with random acts.

“I had the idea that we should share with our crosstown rival, the Paris Wildcats,” said Reams. “I chose Crockett Intermediate since we are an intermediate school, and I communicate with them a lot about our students.”

Reams then asked the staff at Bailey if they would want to participate.

“Everyone chipped in a few dollars and as a group decided to take a coffee bar from Paris Coffee. This would surely make every staff member happy. We wanted to include all staff including teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers, and assistants,” said Reams.