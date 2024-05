A Crowley man who caused a traffic crash that killed a Canton boy entered into a plea bargain.. Miguel Angel Castro-Govea, was arrested after a May of 2023, crash that killed 8-year-old Thomas Berry in Henderson County. On Tuesday, Castro-Govea pleaded guilty to criminal negligent homicide and accepted a sentence of 5 years probation. Castro-Govea will also serve 180 days confinement on weekends during his probation, and was fined $2,000.