Crowson Honored At Alliance Bank

Please join all of us at this East Texas Broadcasting Station in Congratulating Ruth Ann Crowson on her 50th anniversary with Alliance Bank.. She began her full time career bookkeeper and over the years worked in various departments and received numerous promotions. She is now Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer and is also a member of Alliance Bank’s Board of Directors. She will be honored at the Texas Bankers Association’s Annual Convention where she will be awarded the 50-Year Banker Award.