There is a Cryptocurrency collapse, with Bitcoin trading at the lowest level since 2020. UT San Antonio Finance Professor Brian Wolfe says part of this was expected, with high interest rates and high inflation. He says most investors are not freaking out. They believe assets like bitcoin are the future, and can ride it out. But it’s for those who recently added cryptocurrency to their retirement portfolio? They’re facing a double-whammy with the stock market plunging, t