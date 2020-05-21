Cuban Sparks Discussions with Stimulus Idea

This week, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been stealing headlines with his idea to send American households one thousand dollars every two weeks for two months. The catch is, you’ve got to spend that money within ten days or it goes away.

For him, he said that the Payroll Protection Program didn’t work and this was a better way to inject money into the economy. SMU economist Bud Weinstein says it’s too early to tell. He says the next couple of weeks will tell us more, as states begin to loosen restrictions, in terms of spending and employment.

He says if unemployment claims drop, that would be a sign the PPP program is working.