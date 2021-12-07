Mid America Pet Food Header
Cumby Man Sentenced For Murder

Jason Cory Sanders
Hopkins County Jail

A Cumby man accused of shooting his pregnant wife in August has reached a plea-bargain with prosecutors. Forty-three-year-old  Jason Cory Sanders  was charged with Capital Murder of Multiple Persons after his wife and her unborn child died. As part of the plea agreement, Sanders pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder and was sentenced to life in prison. He must serve 30 years before he will become eligible to apply for parole.

