Cumby Man Sentenced For Murder

A Cumby man accused of shooting his pregnant wife in August has reached a plea-bargain with prosecutors. Forty-three-year-old Jason Cory Sanders was charged with Capital Murder of Multiple Persons after his wife and her unborn child died. As part of the plea agreement, Sanders pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder and was sentenced to life in prison. He must serve 30 years before he will become eligible to apply for parole.
