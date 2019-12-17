Cumby Officer Hit By Car Is Recovering, Credited With Saving Life

The Cumby police officer who was hit by a car Sunday night while assisting a motorist on the I-30 service road at mile marker 115 has been identified as Nicholas Geer. He was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries. He and another motorist had stopped to help a person whose car needed a jump start. A woman was also injured in the accident and was transported to a Greenville hospital. Geer is credited with saving the life of a woman, who he pushed away from the car just before he was hit. NO charges have been filed against the driver in the incident, but the investigation is continuing.