Cumby Police Arrest Arkansas Man

Mugshot unavailable

Cumby Police located and found an Arkansas man near the Cumby school in possession of methamphetamine. Authorities searched 47-year-old Andrew Jackson Housley’s vehicle, and a handgun was found. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone and Felon in possession of a firearm. He was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains, and then medically cleared to be booked into the Hopkins County Jail. Bonds total $20,000 on the two charges.