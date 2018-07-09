Cypress Basin Hospice “Camp Brave Heart” Mt Pleasant

Cypress Basin Hospice hosted their Ninth Annual Camp Brave Heart in Mt Pleasant on June 28 and 29 at Tennison Memorial United Methodist Church. Cypress Basin Hospice is able to provide Camp Brave Heart at no cost to campers and their families. This year, Camp Brave Heart was generously sponsored by Everett Toyota of Mt Pleasant. For two days children ages, six through 12 came together in a safe and welcoming environment to learn how to process and deal with grief from the death of a loved one. Through activities, crafts, conversations, and fellowship, campers were able to express their feelings, emotions, and experiences in a fun and supportive community setting. Campers also participated in a memorial service to help them experience a sense of belonging and support, followed with a balloon release in memory of their loved ones as a cathartic ending to the service.

Cypress Basin Hospice would like to thank Tennison Memorial United Methodist Church for providing their fellowship hall both days, and the members of their congregation who fed our campers and volunteers on Thursday. Cypress Basin Hospice would also like to thank our volunteers who participated both days, especially Kristy Schneider Pilgrim and the nursing students from Northeast Texas Community College.

Cypress Basin Hospice will host their last camp of 2018 in Sulphur Springs on July 12 and 13 at First United Methodist Church. Go to www.cbhospice.org to fill out an online application if you have a child who would benefit from Camp Brave Heart. Camp will run from 8:30 am until 3:30 pm.