Mark Davenport, Chaplain and Bereavement Coordinator at Cypress Basin Hospice visits with Jordan and Dave on the STAR 95.9 “Big Ol’ Morning show” to talk about Camp Braveheart, the camp for children grieving over the loss of a loved one. This year it will be held at First United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs on Thursday and Friday, July 18 and 19 and in Mt Pleasant at Tennison United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26. Call 903-577-1510 for more information.