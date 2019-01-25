Cypress Basin Hospice Receives CHAP

Cypress Basin Hospice was awarded Community Health Accreditation Partner, Inc., (CHAP) Friday. It is under the CHAP Hospice Standards of Excellence. By achieving CHAP Accreditation, Cypress Basin Hospice has also been deemed to meet the Medicare Conditions of Participation and certified as a Medicare provider.

CHAP Accreditation demonstrates the Cypress Basin Hospice meets the industry’s highest nationally recognized standards. The rigorous evaluation by CHAP focuses on structure and function, quality of services and products, human and financial resources and long term viability. Simply stated, adherence to CHAP’s standards leads to better quality care.

“By achieving CHAP Accreditation, Cypress Basin Hospice has shown a commitment to excellence,” said Karen Collishaw, CHAP President and CEO. “This is the third time Cypress Basin Hospice has achieved CHAP Accreditation, and we are excited to continue our partnership by offering support in its commitment to providing quality care and continuous improvement.”

Cypress Basin Hospice has been a CHAP accredited agency since 2012 and provides a variety of hospice services to patients and their families in Mt Pleasant, Paris, Sulphur Springs and the 16 county surrounding areas of Northeast Texas.

CHAP is an independent, not-for-profit, accrediting body for community-based healthcare organizations. Created in 1965, CHAP was the first to recognize the need and value for accreditation in community-based care. CHAP is the oldest national, community-based accrediting body with more than 9,000 agencies currently accredited nationwide.

For more information about the CHAP Accreditation process, please visit the CHAP website at www.chapinc.org.

For additional information about Cypress-Basin Hospice, please contact Niki Hayes at 903-577-1510.