Daily Thunderstorms

North and Central Texas



A weak area of low pressure will move northward across the region over the next 36 hours, bringing rain chances today and Wednesday. A few storms may be intense, with gusty winds and heavy rain, but the severe weather threat appears low overall. The best rain chances should be over Central Texas today but will expand northward towards the Red River on Wednesday.



Rain chances increase over the late week and into the weekend for North and Central Texas. Instances of heavy rain could produce flooding, so make sure you continue to monitor the forecast this week! You can expect 3-6 inches of weekend rainfall along and west of I-35, with lesser amounts the further east you go.

Today and Tonight

There is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, primarily across Central Texas. A few intense storms with heavy rain and gusty winds are possible, but the overall severe weather threat remains low.

Wednesday through Monday

The flash flooding threat will increase late this week and weekend. The overall severe threat is low, but some storms could become strong. Thunderstorm chances will continue through the weekend but will

increase coverage starting Friday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



The latest WPC excessive rainfall outlooks for today and Wednesday include parts of our Four-State region, indicating periods of heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding with total amounts of 1-2 inches fairly common and isolated higher amounts possible.



Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will increase throughout the region this afternoon and linger into the evening before gradually decreasing in coverage overnight.

This afternoon and tonight

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the area this afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out, with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threats. Localized flooding from isolated heavy downpours remains possible.

Tuesday through Sunday

Periods of scattered thunderstorms will continue through much of the upcoming work week and into next weekend. The overall threat of severe weather is uncertain, but you can not rule out the potential for an isolated severe thunderstorm during this period. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats to severe storms. Also, with a prolonged period of thunderstorms expected, flooding could become a threat across the region.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation may be needed.