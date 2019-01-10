Daingerfield Man Faces Multiple Charges

The Morris County sheriff’s office reports on its Facebook page that officers from multiple agencies seized about 53 grams of suspected methamphetamines, about a half pound of marijuana, numerous Xanax pills, cash, a Cadillac and several weapons while executing a search warrant in Daingerfield. Michael Leon Woods of Daingerfield was arrested on multiple charges and remains in the Morris County jail.

From Morris County Facebook Page

On Saturday Jan. 5, 2019 Sheriff’s Department Deputy Stephanie Smith obtained information in reference to narcotic activity at 7463 FM 144 South. Deputy Smith obtained a search warrant for the residence and with the assistance of Deputy Donald Partridge, Lone Star Police Department officers, Daingerfield Police Department officers, and Department of Public Safety State Troopers the search warrant was executed.

Deputy Smith seized approximately 53 grams of suspected methamphetamines, 1/2 pound of suspected marijuana, numerous alprazolam pills, over $1100.00 cash, a 2006 Cadillac vehicle and several weapons.