Daingerfield Meets With UIL Executive Committee

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am on Tuesday (Apr 16) at the Austin Marriott North in Round Rock to determine the eligibility of student-athletes and discuss alleged rules violations.

A schedule of tomorrow’s hearings follows.

HEARINGS (AA-FF)

9:00 a.m. AA. Cypress Lakes High School: Appeal of District 14-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

9:45 a.m. BB. Cisco High School: Appeal of District 6-3A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

10:30 a.m. CC. Albany High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Jimmy Fuentes

11:00 a.m. DD. Daingerfield High School: Appeal of District 15-3A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

12:30 p.m. EE. Plano High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Tex McCullough

1:00 p.m. FF. Consideration of Penalties for Violations of Section 50(a)(3), Student Violations, Section 51(b)(1), School District Personnel Violations, and Section 52(b), UIL School Violations

1. Involved Student-Athletes

2. Coach Gibby Widner, El Paso Eastlake High School

3. Coach Dustin Holly, Wichita Falls Rider High School

4. El Paso Eastlake High School

5. Wichita Falls Rider High School

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.