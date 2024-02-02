Daingerfield Native Conducts Maintenance On A Navy Jet Aboard USS Carl Vinson

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Harold Hegler, a native of Daingerfield, Texas, conducts maintenance on an F/A-18 engine in the jet shop aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE). The event comprising Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force is designed to advance combined readiness between Japan and U.S maritime forces while simultaneously demonstrating our commitment to our partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific. Vinson, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Sapien)