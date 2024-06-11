ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Paris Regional Health Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Header Mowers Header 2024

Dairy Festival Activities Continue Wednesday In Sulphur Springs

The Hopkins County Dairy Festival activities resume on Wednesday, and the Carnival will be on the Civic Center grounds. It will run through Saturday. The Dairy Festival Queen’s  Coronation Pageant will be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday at the Sulphur Springs High School Auditorium at the Civic Center.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved