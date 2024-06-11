Dairy Festival Activities Continue Wednesday In Sulphur Springs

The Hopkins County Dairy Festival activities resume on Wednesday, and the Carnival will be on the Civic Center grounds. It will run through Saturday. The Dairy Festival Queen’s Coronation Pageant will be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday at the Sulphur Springs High School Auditorium at the Civic Center.
