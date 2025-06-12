Dairy Festival Carnival Opens Today

The Hopkins County Diary Festival Carnival opens today on the Civic Center Grounds and continues through Saturday night. The festival Junior Dairy Market Livestock show gets underway at 9 Saturday morning in the Civic Center Rodeo Arena. The grand finale, the Queen Coronation Pageant is Saturday evening in the Sulphur Springs High School Auditorium. Tickets are $10 each and are available from any Dairy Festival Queen contestant.
