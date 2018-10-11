City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Dale Hansen To Speak to Student-Athletes, Coaches In Paris

6 hours ago

Longtime WFAA Channel 8 Sports Director Dale Hansen will be in Paris next Thursday October 18 at 5:30 pm to speak to all Lamar County Varsity Athletes,Coaches and Administrators on Athletes Making A Positive Difference In Their Community, Dale will also touch on the good, bad and ugly of sports he has seen in his over 40 year career as a broadcaster, sports reporter and sports director. He will also field questions and hopes to make a positive difference with the athletes, coaches and administrators here in Lamar County. For more information, call Ronnie Nutt at 903-249-3676

