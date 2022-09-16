Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Dallas Anesthesiologist Facing Life In Prison

Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortez, Jr.

Police arrested a Dallas anesthesiologist on charges alleging that he injected nerve-blocking agents and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluids at the surgical center where he works. Authorities announced Thursday that that led to a co-worker’s death and caused several cardiac emergencies in patients. They arrested Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., 59, Wednesday on a criminal complaint alleging that he tampered with a consumer product, causing death and intentional drug adulteration, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas. If convicted, he could receive life in prison.

