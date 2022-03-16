Hess Lawn Mower Header
Dallas County Taking Health Samples From Unusual Source

Dallas County is taking samples of poop. They are doing this to check for Covid-19 thanks to a grant from the feds. The CDC has asked cities and counties to collect that data to track the spread of the virus. Dallas County Health authority Dr. Philip Huang (wong) says this could become permanent. He says it could also help detect any new strains or variants of the virus in North Texas and help counties get ready quicker if another surge arrives. Wastewater testing has been in place in Houston for some time.

