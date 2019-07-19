Dallas Cowboy Crawford’s Pre-Camp Deal in Today’s Sports Update

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was entered into a diversion program on Thursday to settle a charge from an incident in March at a bar in Panama City Beach. According to terms of the program, Crawford will attend counseling, complete a life class titled “Choices, Chances, Changes,” and be under supervised probation for the next six months. An anger management assessment and follow-up will be scheduled at the end of that time period.

Nike has filed a countersuit against LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard in response to his lawsuit against the company last month, the latest step in a battle over the “Klaw” logo that was developed and used during Leonard’s time as part of Jordan Brand. In its countersuit, Nike provides a pair of images — one of which it says is the image Leonard provided to the company, which has a “KL,” with the L also turning into a numeral 2, inside of a hand, and the other the design Nike ultimately created.

Two horses suffered fatal injuries Thursday morning after colliding in an accident during training hours at Del Mar racetrack in California, a spokesman for the track confirmed on Thursday. The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. P.T. when Charge a Bunch, an unraced 2-year-old colt trained by Carla Gaines, threw rider Giovanni Franco and ran the wrong way down the track. Charge a Bunch then collided with Carson Valley, an unraced 3-year-old gelding trained by Bob Baffert who was working in the opposite direction.

Brooks Koepka briefly had a share of the first-round lead at the 148th Open Championship on Thursday, and he’s only 2 shots behind leader J.B. Holmes after firing a 3-under 68. It has become an all-too-familiar sight for the rest of the field, which can’t feel great about seeing Koepka’s name on the leaderboard again. He has won four of the past 10 major championships.

And, the Texas Rangers are back in action tonight in game one of a weekend series at Houston. It will be Minor vs Verlander at 7:10pm.