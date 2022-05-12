Dallas Federal Reserve Names New President

The Dallas Fed has a new president. After a seven-month search, Federal Reserve Bank of New York Executive Lorie Logan, 49, will be the 13th president of the Dallas Fed and its first-ever woman to hold the position. She replaces Rob Kaplan, who served from 2015 until his retirement in October amid a stock trading controversy. She is joining at a critical time as the Fed implements a series of interest rate hikes to bring inflation to a 2% target.

