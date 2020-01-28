" /> Dallas Homicide Suspect Found Dead In Greenville – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020

Dallas Homicide Suspect Found Dead In Greenville

6 hours ago

The man found dead in Greenville has been identified as 24-year-old Rashad Kahlil Warren. Dallas Police say he was the suspect in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, whose body was found outside a North Dallas Walmart. She was identified as Emily Bingabing. Investigators say she appeared to leave the store with a man who fired multiple times and ran away. Warren is believed to have shot himself during a standoff with police and deputies who were attempting to serve him with a homicide warrant.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     