Dallas Homicide Suspect Found Dead In Greenville

The man found dead in Greenville has been identified as 24-year-old Rashad Kahlil Warren. Dallas Police say he was the suspect in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, whose body was found outside a North Dallas Walmart. She was identified as Emily Bingabing. Investigators say she appeared to leave the store with a man who fired multiple times and ran away. Warren is believed to have shot himself during a standoff with police and deputies who were attempting to serve him with a homicide warrant.