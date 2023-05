Jarvis SingletarySulphur Springs Police responded to a local bank branch after it notified them that the bank was suspicious of the identification documents of a man attempting to withdraw cash. Further investigation led to the arrest of 51-year-old Jarvis Lamont Singletary. He said he was part of a group from the Dallas area that was targeting banks and businesses. Searching his wallet turned up numerous ID cards and credit and debit cards, and they charged him with multiple felony counts.