Dallas Man Sentenced For Distributing Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals That Led To Overdose Death 

30-Year Prison Term is Latest Sentence in EDTX Counterfeit Drug Investigation, Co-Defendants Each Received Sentence of 20 Years.

PLANO, Texas – A Dallas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today.

Gary Collin Bussell, 52, pleaded guilty on Jan. 26, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances and was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.

“The Eastern District of Texas remains committed to pursuing the fight against illegal narcotics on all fronts,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “This case is a sad reminder that recreational use of prescription drugs—counterfeit or not—can present tremendous risks to the user, including overdose and death. EDTX continues to partner with the DEA in the battle against the trafficking of counterfeit and illegally-obtained pharmaceuticals.”

According to information presented in court, on Dec. 28, 2018, a 29-year-old Fairview resident died due to a fentanyl and alprazolam drug overdose. During the death investigation, federal drug enforcement agents learned Bussell was involved in the large-scale purchase and distribution of various pharmaceutical medications. Bussell personally distributed drugs and had others distribute drugs on his behalf. Among his transactions, Bussell distributed the fentanyl and alprazolam that caused the victim’s overdose death.

Another defendant, William Grant Allbrook, 34, of the Colony, was a counterfeit pharmaceutical drug distributor in the Dallas area. Allbrook acquired counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs from another defendant, Peter Yin, 38, of Garland, and distributed those drugs to Bussell and others on behalf of Bussell’s organization.

Earlier this week, Allbrook and Yin were each sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for their roles in the drug trafficking conspiracy.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Strike Force Initiative, which provides for the establishment of permanent multi-agency task force teams that work side-by-side in the same location. This co-located model enables agents from different agencies to collaborate on intelligence-driven, multi-jurisdictional operations to disrupt and dismantle the most significant drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Dallas Police Department, the Fairview Police Department, and the Internal Revenue Service-CI investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Combs prosecuted the case.