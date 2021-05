A Hopkins County jury has convicted 24-year-old Demondre Deshawn Holiness of Dallas on three felony charges in connection with a high speed pursuit on I-30 that reached speeds of 130 mph. The car Holiness was in was stolen and he was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest with a vehicle. He was sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison but will be eligible for parole in 9 ½ years.