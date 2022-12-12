More than 14,000 runners and 150,000 spectators turned out over the weekend for the 51st annual running of the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival. Runners from all 50 states and 25 countries around the world participated. The route ran through downtown Dallas neighborhoods and White Rock Lake before finishing at Dallas City Hall. Finishing first was 32-year-old Cameron Beckett of Little Rock, with a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, and 1 second. For the women, 26-year-old Megan Taylor of Cave Springs, Arkansas, took first place in the women’s division with a time of 2 hours, 45 minutes, and 54 seconds.