A Dallas man and his son have been sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Texas out of $27 million in a hearing aid fraud scheme. Sixty-nine-year-old Terry Anderson was sentenced to 8 years and his 38-year-old son Rocky was sentenced to 7 years. They submitted false medical claims for hearing aids for customers who didn’t need or want them. Sometimes, they didn’t get the aids. Most of the victims were American Airlines employees.