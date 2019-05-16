Dallas Police Raid Catholic Diocese Looking for Abuse Records

Dallas Police raided three Catholic Diocese of Dallas locations Wednesday, including the headquarters, a storage facility, and St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church. A search warrant claims not all documents related to child sexual abuse have been turned over. Police did not release the names of any suspects or victims, or the number of victims that could be potentially involved. They did however, say the allegations were new. Dallas Bishop Edward Burns, said late Wednesday the Diocese has given investigators its files and was surprised by the search.