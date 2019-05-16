Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner

Dallas Police Raid Catholic Diocese Looking for Abuse Records

1 hour ago

 

Dallas Police raided three Catholic Diocese of Dallas locations Wednesday, including the headquarters, a storage facility, and St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church. A search warrant claims not all documents related to child sexual abuse have been turned over. Police did not release the names of any suspects or victims, or the number of victims that could be potentially involved.  They did however, say the allegations were new. Dallas Bishop Edward Burns, said late Wednesday the Diocese has given investigators its files and was surprised by the search.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     