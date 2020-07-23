" /> Dallas Police Revamp Policy On Use Of Force Against Protesters – EastTexasRadio.com
Dallas Police Revamp Policy On Use Of Force Against Protesters

3 hours ago

Dallas Police can no longer use teargas, pepper balls, or rubber bullets on peaceful demonstrators.

On June first, police used teargas on scores of demonstrators who had marched on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, stopping traffic. A man claims police shot out his eye with a rubber bullet in the days before. The new orders say that won’t happen again. Not on demonstrators who are marching peacefully.

Former Fort Worth Police Chief Jeff Halstead says the new policies appear to allow teargas, pepper balls, and rubber bullets when there is violence. Or in the course of normal police responses, but only with the chief or one of her designated supervisors’ approval.

