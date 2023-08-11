Dallas To Pay $8.5 Million to Ransomware Victims

The Dallas City Council on Wednesday approved paying more than $8.5 million dollars in damages to the more than 26,000 victims of a ransomware attack on the city’s computer network. The city revealed earlier this month that an unauthorized third party downloaded city data and accessed servers for almost a month. The attackers obtained access to the personal data of city employees, retirees and their dependents to include names, addresses, social security numbers, medical and health insurance information.