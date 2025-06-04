Dallas Trinity FC And State Fair Of Texas Are Hosting An International Friendly

DALLAS – June 3, 2025 – Dallas Trinity FC today announced an exciting new partnership with the State Fair of Texas, bringing international soccer to the heart of Dallas this fall. On October 18, 2025, the historic Cotton Bowl will host a premier international soccer match during the State Fair of Texas®, marking a significant collaboration between two iconic Dallas institutions.

This partnership represents a bold new initiative to showcase world-class soccer during one of Texas’s most beloved annual events. While full details of the match, including Dallas Trinity FC’s opponent, will be revealed in subsequent announcements, soccer enthusiasts can mark their calendars for what promises to be an unforgettable event.

“We’re excited to partner with the State Fair of Texas to bring international soccer to the Cotton Bowl,” said Trip Neil, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Dallas Trinity FC. “This collaboration allows us to celebrate the global nature of soccer while honoring the rich history of the Cotton Bowl and the cultural significance of the State Fair of Texas. We look forward to welcoming fans from across the world to experience this match and all that the Fair has to offer.”

The historic Cotton Bowl, which has hosted numerous significant sporting events throughout its storied history and is home to Dallas Trinity FC matches, provides the perfect setting for this international showcase. The match will take place during the State Fair of Texas, allowing attendees to enjoy the excitement of international soccer alongside the beloved traditions of the annual State Fair of Texas.

“At the heart of the State Fair of Texas’s mission is bringing people from all walks of life together through quality entertainment, creating a sense of community,” said Karissa Condoianis, SVP of PR of the State Fair of Texas. “Our partnership with Dallas Trinity FC brings an exciting new element to the Fair experience, offering guests the chance to witness world-class soccer in an iconic venue.”

They will announce additional details for the international match, including ticketing information, in the coming weeks. For early access, exclusive content, and the latest updates, click here.

DALLAS – 3 de junio de 2025 – Dallas Trinity FC anunció hoy una nueva y emocionante asociación con la Feria Estatal de Texas, llevando el fútbol internacional al corazón de Dallas este otoño. El 18 de octubre de 2025, el histórico Cotton Bowl albergará un partido de fútbol internacional de primer nivel durante la Feria Estatal de Texas®, marcando una importante colaboración entre dos instituciones icónicas de Dallas.

Esta asociación representa una nueva y audaz iniciativa para mostrar el fútbol de clase mundial durante uno de los eventos anuales más queridos de Texas. Si bien los detalles completos del partido, incluido el oponente de Dallas Trinity FC, se revelarán en anuncios posteriores, los entusiastas del fútbol pueden marcar sus calendarios para lo que promete ser un evento inolvidable.

“Estamos emocionados de asociarnos con la Feria Estatal de Texas para traer el fútbol internacional al Cotton Bowl”, dijo Trip Neil, fundador y director de operaciones de Dallas Trinity FC. “Esta colaboración nos permite celebrar la naturaleza global del fútbol mientras honramos la rica historia del Cotton Bowl y la importancia cultural de la Feria Estatal de Texas. Esperamos dar la bienvenida a los aficionados de todo el mundo para que experimenten este partido y todo lo que la Feria tiene para ofrecer”.

El histórico Cotton Bowl, que ha sido sede de numerosos eventos deportivos importantes a lo largo de su historia y es el hogar de los partidos del Dallas Trinity FC, ofrece el escenario perfecto para este escaparate internacional. El partido se llevará a cabo durante la Feria Estatal de Texas, lo que permitirá a los asistentes disfrutar de la emoción del fútbol internacional junto con las queridas tradiciones de la Feria Estatal de Texas anual.

“En el corazón de la misión de la Feria Estatal de Texas está reunir a personas de todos los ámbitos de la vida a través del entretenimiento de calidad, creando un sentido de comunidad”, dijo Karissa Condoianis, vicepresidenta sénior de relaciones públicas de la Feria Estatal de Texas. “Nuestra asociación con Dallas Trinity FC aporta un nuevo y emocionante elemento a la experiencia de la Feria, ofreciendo a los invitados la oportunidad de presenciar fútbol de clase mundial en un lugar icónico”.

Anunciarán detalles adicionales para el partido internacional, incluida la información sobre las entradas, en las próximas semanas. Para obtener acceso anticipado, contenido exclusivo y las últimas actualizaciones, haga clic aquí.