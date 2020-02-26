What comes after the job search? An interview, hopefully. The job interview process for transitioning military job candidates in the civilian world is unchartered territory and comes with many challenges. That’s where RecruitMilitary steps in to help.

DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Dallas Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm at AT&T Stadium. More than 90 employers will attend, ready to hire veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members, and Reservists. The event is free to job seekers who are seeking employment and networking opportunities for the next step in their civilian career tracks.

According to a joint report published by Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families and Deloitte, Texas falls well above the national average for veteran unemployment. That means there are veterans seeking jobs in the Dallas area, and RecruitMilitary has employers ready to hire.

Job seekers attending tomorrow’s hiring event in Dallas will also benefit from the vast knowledge of DAV & RecruitMilitary resources such as Event Director and SVP Chris Stevens. Chris brings 20+ years of veteran recruiting and hiring experience to newly transitioning service members seeking civilian employment for the first time. It isn’t just a job fair. It’s an opportunity for military-trained talent to find a civilian career that builds on skills and expertise acquired in the military. RecruitMilitary specializes in connecting these job candidates with not just jobs, but careers with employers that are actively seeking their skills sets.