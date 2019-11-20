November is the National Month of Veterans and Military Families, and DAV/RecruitMilitary is proud to host the Dallas Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, November 21, stating at 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at AT&T Stadium. This free event for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists feature 80+ employers ready to hire.

In addition to providing career opportunities for veterans, RecruitMilitary is also focusing efforts on the more than 600,000 military spouses in the United States who are unemployed and underemployed in their professional careers. The company is actively working to help address the exorbitantly high unemployment rate of military spouses – nearly 25% – a rate more than six times the national average. It is the highest unemployment rate of any single group in the U.S. Through its partnership with Google; a new job search tool is now available to assist the military spouse and military-trained talent. You can explore 8,000 remote work options in the RecruitMilitary database of more than 250,000 jobs. With more than 140 veteran and military spouse job fairs this year, RecruitMilitary offers veterans and military spouses the most opportunities of any organization to help facilitate their future career goals.

RecruitMilitary’s Event Director, Samantha Cahill, is available to discuss the hiring event and how we’re helping Dallas veterans, transitioning military and military spouses find meaningful career opportunities.