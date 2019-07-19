Dan + Shay Tattoos In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Miranda Lambert tells E! News that she is enjoying living in New York City with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. “I sometimes take myself on dates/ The other day, I took myself on a date. My husband was busy and so I went and had dinner and then went to the Red Lion to hear a rock cover band and got a few drinks. It was awesome. I love that about that city—you can kind of just walk down the street and stumble into somewhere that has something amazing happening. I love the energy of that city and just the inspiration you can get if you look for it.”

Justin Moore tells the Morning Call that his parents dragged him into the music business. “Before I was going to go to college, my mom and dad wanted me to record some stuff just for them to have. So I went in to a studio kicking and screaming. I did like an old George Strait and old, old Waylon Jennings and that kind of stuff. And my mom and dad started playing for people and people just kind of flipped out about it.”

Carrie Underwood tells People magazine that she has no plans to ever wear a tiny, triangle bikini. “I feel like with swimwear, growing up in my teenage years, early 20s, I couldn’t wear a triangle swimsuit. Even to this day, I can’t do it, it’s not going to happen. It would never have happened.”

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney tells Billboard magazine that he is still shocked when fans get tattoos of him and Dan. “The most recent one I can think of: a girl had just gotten a tattoo of the icons from the new record on her forearm. Any time a fan gets a tattoo, that’s next-level commitment. That’s forever. You can not go to a concert and you can not buy a song, but you can never not see a tattoo that you got! . I’ll always be blown away by that.”

Lee Brice tells The Baltimore Sun that he learned the craft of songwriting at an early age. “Even as a kid, I realized that there was a bar that you had to shoot for. I couldn’t do it when I was 10, but I knew where the bar was, so at least I was shooting for it — even at the age of 9 or 10 years old, writing songs. That bar was the great stuff on the radio. It was Alabama, George Strait, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks, all of this stuff growing up. I just assumed you had to work really hard to make your song as good as those. That’s how I’ve lived my whole life. The only way to learn how to craft a song like that is just years and time and practice. I’ve been writing hundreds and hundreds of songs since I was 10 years old. When I moved to Nashville, it was probably writing about 300 songs a year.”

Chris Young tells Syracuse.com that he sang constantly as a young boy. “I fell in love with [music] from an early age. I was the kid in the backseat of the car or in the grocery store singing everything, from jingles to every song I had ever heard on the face of the planet. When I got older and realized I had some talent for it, I started writing songs and playing everywhere they would let me jump up. I have been in bars with Xs on my hands before, playing with the band.”

Randy Houser is selling his Nashville mansion for $1.49 million. It has four bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, an outdoor kitchen and a pet grooming station.