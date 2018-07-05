Hess Lawn Mower Header
Dangerous Fugitive Arrested In Paris

7 hours ago

 

 

A dangerous fugitive wanted for the armed robbery of the  Verizon Store in Mt Pleasant, as well as similar robberies in North Texas, has been captured by Paris Police. Officials charged 30-year-old Chaddrick Tremaine Johnson with three counts of Aggravated Robbery, Surety off bond for Family Violence, Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, theft of more than $2500 but less than $30,000, a repeat offender, and a TDCJ warrant for violating his parole. He is held without bond.

Statement from Paris PD Lieutenant John Berry:

On 07-03-2018 at 10:22 am, Officers made contact with Chaddrick Johnson (30 YOA male) in the 1000-block of E. Washington due to Johnson having outstanding warrants. Johnson was found to have two warrants for aggravated robbery out of Dallas County, one warrant for aggravated robbery out of Titus County, a parole violation warrant out of Arkansas, and two warrants out of Lamar County. Johnson was placed under arrest for the warrants.

