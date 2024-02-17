Dating And Cryptocurrency Scams.

Learn to Swipe right on Tinder? Watch out for cryptocurrency scams .

As if dating wasn’t tricky enough, you can add cryptocurrency scams targeting people on popular dating sites and apps, such as Tinder. Don’t let your quest for love blind you to red flags.

How this scam works

You “swipe right” on an attractive man or woman on a dating app, and the app instantly matches you with them. After starting a conversation, the alleged mate quickly takes the conversation off the platform and to a texting app, such as WhatsApp or WeChat.

Once on the texting app, the scammer starts talking about how they have a family member who is a successful cryptocurrency investor. This person has inside trading information that could make you rich! Your new love interest encourages you to take advantage of this “exclusive opportunity.” All you need to do is deposit money in a cryptocurrency trading platform. But once you make a deposit, the money is gone forever. Or, they may ask you to pay hefty fees or meet specific minimum balance requirements to withdraw funds. Your new “love” blocks you on all platforms and stops replying to your messages.

In a recent BBB Scam Tracker report, a consumer shared that they met the scammer on Hinge and talked on WhatsApp. After gaining the consumer’s trust, the scammer introduced them to crypto investing by downloading different crypto investing apps. The consumer reported that when trying to withdraw funds after the investments, the app’s customer service told them they must pay a large percentage of profits taxes upfront. “If I fail to pay any taxes within the time limit, my credit will be affected, and there will be an additional 1% late fee for each day past the deadline.” The consumer reported losing $84,000.

In another BBB Scam Tracker report, the consumer states, “I was involved in a dating scam originally off Tinder to invest in mining pool in crypto. After this loss, I contacted a “Professional Hacker” I researched on Instagram. I have been back and forth for close to a year to recover funds, then they vanished, and Instagram inactivated the account.” This victim reported losing $15,000.

One victim also reported to BBB Scam Tracker that she persuaded him to invest in a fake trading cryptocurrency platform after talking to a woman on Tinder. When he tried to withdraw his money, they automatically reversed the funds into his account. The feature was allegedly a “system security” to help prevent money laundering. They then told the victim the account needed a minimum balance of $3,000 before he could withdraw funds. After trying several times, the victim was unable to recoup his money.

How to avoid similar scams

Never send money or personal information to someone you’ve never met. If the person continues to pressure you to invest on a crypto trading platform, research the investment platform first.

Communicate on the dating app. If a love interest is hurrying to get off the dating app to an insecure chat app, that is a red flag.

Ask specific questions about details given in a profile. A scammer may need help remembering details or making a story fit.

Research the dating profile. Many scammers steal photos from the web to use in their profiles. Conduct a reverse image lookup using a website like tineye.com or images.google.com to see if they stole the pictures on a profile from somewhere else. Search online for a profile name, email, or phone number to see what adds up and what doesn’t. Report what you find on the dating app.

