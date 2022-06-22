Davis Green is the 2022 4A UIL State Champion for Persuasive Speech

Davis Green, 2022 Valedictorian, is the newest state champion from Paris High School. He placed first in the Class 4A UIL Persuasive Speech contest in Austin. Unfortunately, Green could not stay for the awards ceremony. His sponsor, Shana Nimmo, and PHS Principal Chris Vaughn presented him with his medal in front of his classmates during graduation rehearsal.

“Davis Green has always been a young man who sets challenging goals for himself,” stated Principal Chris Vaughn. “After setting those goals, his hard work and dedication make those goals become a reality. We are very proud of his accomplishment of winning the State UIL Persuasive Speech contest. We will definitely be hearing about more of this young man’s accomplishments in the near future.”