The James A Dawson Golf Tournament benefiting the North Lamar Education Foundation is tomorrow at the Paris Golf and Country Club, with tee time at 9:30. It’s a four -person scramble and there will also be longest drive and closest to the hole contests for men and women. A putting contest will be held at 8:30. For more information call Levi Graham at 903-272-6723 or e-mail northlamarfoundation@gmail.com.