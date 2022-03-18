Daylight Saving Time Under Review

The U.S. is seriously considering making Daylight Saving Time permanent. It’s a movement growing in popularity, but sleep experts say we should stay on standard time instead. Dr. Paul Ingmundson at the University of Texas Health Science Center says we tried it in the ’70s. Unfortunately, we did not save any energy, and there were more health problems and more car accidents from people driving to work in the dark.
