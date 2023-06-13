Header- Mark Patrick
De Santis Endorsed By Oklahoma Gov. Stitt

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt
ron De Santis

Republican Presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earned his first gubernatorial endorsement. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said DeSantis is “The right guy to beat Biden for the next eight years.” Stitt praised DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and said his tenure as Florida’s governor proves his leadership capacity.

