Momentum Polaris Summer Sales Event 2018
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Car-Mart $299 Down
cypress basin hospice
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Deadline Approaching for Dylan’s Drivers Mud Volleyball Tournament Signups

36 mins ago

 

The 2nd Annual Dylan’s Drivers Mud Volleyball Tournament Saturday July 28th starting at 9:00 at The Red River Valley Rodeo Arena. Dylan’s Drivers will be hosting the “Down and Dirty” MUDD Volleyball Tournament Saturday, July 28, 2018. Payment will need to be enclosed with your registration form and received by July 22, 2018 or visit www.dylansdrivers.org. Last minute registration details will begin at 8:00 AM on the day of the event and the games will start at 9:00 AM. Double elimination play will continue until there is a winner. Cash prizes will be awarded. Entry fee for a 4-person team will be $150.00 during pre-registration. After July 4th, 2018, the cost increases to $175.00 per team. Waivers must be signed upon arrival at event. Children under the age 16 must have parent/guardian playing on the same team.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     