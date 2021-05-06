Deadline Approaching For Winter Storm FEMA Relief

Time is running short. Texas residents and businesses recovering from uninsured or underinsured losses and damage caused by February’s severe winter storms have two weeks left to register for disaster assistance with FEMA and apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loan. The deadline to register with FEMA and apply with the SBA is May 20. The fastest and easiest way to apply to FEMA is by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov. If it is not possible to register online, call 800-621-3362