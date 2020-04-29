Deadline Extended for United Way of Lamar County Scholarships

The United Way of Lamar County started a scholarship program for Lamar County graduating high school seniors in 2018. This year a CTE scholarship was also established.

The eligibility requirements for the first scholarship is for seniors with a 3.0 or higher GPA planning on attending a two or four year college. The applicant must also write a 500 word essay on how they benefited from one of the United Way of Lamar County’s 24 partner agencies.

The new CTE scholarship is for those high school seniors enrolling in a CTE program including welding, electrical or mechanical, heating & air conditioning, nursing, automotive or a similar type of program.

Each of the $500 scholarships require two letters of recommendation and a high school transcript.

The deadline for both has been extended to May 15, 2020. Those needing an application can email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org

For more information on the scholarships or any United Way of Lamar County program, call 903-784-6642.