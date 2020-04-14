Deadline Extended To Apply For Tommy Starrett Scholarship

THE SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 15TH!

Tommy Starrett Memorial Scholarship

The Tommy Starrett Memorial Scholarship is given to a deserving student(s) each year in honor of the life of Tommy Starrett. Tommy was an active member of the Sulphur Springs community for many years. He had a servants heart and a heart for people. He was a member of the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce as well as President of the Sulphur Springs High School Band Boosters for 2005-2006. He was a lifelong member of Central Baptist Church where he served as the Worship leader, coordinator of the Senior Adults Ministry, directed the children’s outreach, and served as the Care Minister tending to families dealing with illness and bereavement, etc. Tommy served for many years in the Youth Department of the church. Tommy lived a life of service to God. His life verse was Psalm 84: 11, “For the Lord God is a sun and shield: the Lord will give grace and glory: no good thing will he withhold from them that walk uprightly.” He passed away on March 25, 2006, but he left a godly legacy that still ministers to the hearts of people to this day. This scholarship is just one way that Tommy’s legacy will continue to impact the people of Hopkins County.

Eligible applicant will meet the following criteria:

* Be enrolled full time in an Associates Degree or Bachelors Degree Program

* Be a resident of Hopkins County

Receive a High School Diploma from a Public or Private High School or

Homeschool organization before September of the calendar year

Graduate with a Grade Point Average of 2.4 or higher

Provide a letter of recommendation from school counselor

Display good, moral character in line with that of Tommy Starrett * Provide a high school transcript

Provide a proof of enrollment in college or university

Be willing to be interviewed by the Scholarship Board if called upon

The Scholarship will be awarded to the student(s) chosen by the Scholarship Board during a presentation at Central Baptist Church. The scholarship will be paid directly to the student(s) college or university halfway through the semester. The Scholarship board will make arrangements with the school to pay the total. This scholarship is a one time gift and will not be given to the student in future semesters. The deadline for this application and all related materials is due no later than April 15. Please submit this application to the office at Central Baptist Church, 840 Connally Street in Sulphur Springs.

You may also email your application to

Melanie Welch at melanie@atcentral.org.

TOMMY STARRETT SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

Name: Gender:

First Last M.I.

Address:

City State Zip

Phone: Email:

Graduation Year: 20

Name Of High School:

Address of High School:

Street City State Zip

Name of Advisor:GPA Range:

General Education Goals:

Describe your Extracurricular activities and your roles and responsibilities in them:

Describe your civic and community activities and your roles and responsibilities in them:

Define moral character:

Describe how you can honor Tommy’s legacy by being awarded this scholarship:

Please answer ONE of the following in 250 words or less:

What are your educational goals? How will being awarded this scholarship help you attain your goals?

Write about a time when hard work paid off.

Describe your experience with community service and volunteering and how that has affected you and your outlook.

Why did you choose the field that you are pursuing?

Applicants Signature Date of Application