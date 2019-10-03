Deadline For Hopkins County Chamber Stew Contest

By Lezley Brown

The deadline for entry into the World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest is Friday, October 4th at 5:00 p.m. All cooks signed up for the 50th Annual Stew Cook-off will need to pick up their stew goody bags on Tuesday, October 15th from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce (110 Main Street). Cooks will receive their grocery reimbursement from the Chamber, their goody bags, and a list of rules and regulations for the Stew Cook-off. First time cooks will have a brief orientation meeting at the Chamber at 6 p.m. that day as well. Please make plans to be there!!! T-shirts will be available for purchase that night. Call the Chamber for additional information at (903) 885-6515.