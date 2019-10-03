Morrell banner
Deadline For Hopkins County Chamber Stew Contest

5 mins ago

 

By Lezley Brown

The deadline for entry into the World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest is Friday, October 4th at 5:00 p.m.  All cooks signed up for the 50th Annual Stew Cook-off will need to pick up their stew goody bags on Tuesday, October 15th from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce (110 Main Street).  Cooks will receive their grocery reimbursement from the Chamber, their goody bags, and a list of rules and regulations for the Stew Cook-off.  First time cooks will have a brief orientation meeting at the Chamber at 6 p.m. that day as well.  Please make plans to be there!!!  T-shirts will be available for purchase that night. Call the Chamber for additional information at (903) 885-6515.

 

